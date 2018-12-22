Rohit Sharma sorry for being away on wife's birthday; posts a picture

cricket

Rohit Sharma, who is with Team India on the tour of Australia, took to social media to wish Ritika as she turned 31 yesterday

Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

India opener Rohit Sharma yesterday posted a heartwarming message on wife Ritika Sajdeh's birthday, apologising for not being with her on the special occasion. The Mumbai cricketer, who is with Team India on the tour of Australia, took to social media to wish Ritika as she turned 31 yesterday.

"Happy birthday my other half. Apologies for not being there, thought I'll share this in-flight celebration of your birthday (top) last year @ritssajdeh," wrote the stylish batsman.

The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary on December 13. Rohit posted a throwback picture on Twitter and captioned it: "Once upon a time you became mine and I became yours. And I promise we'll stay together both through the laughter and tears. Because that's what they call HAPPILY EVER AFTER."

Once upon a time you became mine and I became yours. And I promise we’ll stay together both through the laughter and tears. Because that’s what they call HAPPILY EVER AFTER â¤â¤â¤ @ritssajdeh pic.twitter.com/T3rcIWhv1u — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 13, 2018

In another message on Instagram, Rohit posted a picture of their wedding with a message, "Today, I know what love is because of you."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates