Rohit Sharma to throw ceremonial 'First Pitch' for MLB club Seattle Mariners

Rohit Sharma will throw the ceremonial first pitch at Safeco Field, home ground of Seattle Mariners, at 12:30 pm Pacific Standard Time on June 3 as a pregame activity against the Tampa Bay Rays



Rohit Sharma. Pic/AFP

India batsman Rohit Sharma has been invited by Major League Baseball club Seattle Mariners to throw the ceremonial "First Pitch". Sharma is the first Indian cricketer to be given this honour.

He will throw the ceremonial first pitch at Safeco Field, home ground of Seattle Mariners, at 12:30 pm Pacific Standard Time on June 3, (which would be 1am on June 4 as per Indian time) as a pregame activity against the Tampa Bay Rays, a media release issued here said. The baseball league in America has a historic ritual in which a guest of honour is invited to throw a ceremonial first pitch to mark the start of the game, the release informed.

The star India batsman Rohit Sharma is on a 3-city US tour as part of "Desh-Legends of Cricket Series", the release added.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma: I Don't Worry About My Test Selection Now

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever