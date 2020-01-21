Rohit Sharma trolls Yuzvendra Chahal's shirtless picture being compared to Dwayne Johnson

New Delhi: India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma showed all his witty side when he recently trolled his teammate and usual suspect in such scenarios, Yuzvendra Chahal, on social media.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who always seems to be in the news somehow or the other, was recently compared to Hollywood actor and WWE superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, when a shirtless photo of is surfaced online.

Rohit Sharma shared the photo of Chahal and Dwayne Johnson and said, 'Best picture I saw today. India wins the series but someone else takes the headlines. Bravo Yuzvendra Chahal!'

Best picture I saw today. India wins the series but someone else takes the headlines. Bravo!! @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/dN0RXh05q9 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 20, 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal also replied to Rohit Sharma's comment with a cheeky reply saying, "The rock" along with a flurry of emojis.

Roghit Sharma showed his form once again as he scored his 29th ODI hundred and a record-equalling eight century against Australia. Rohit Sharma equalled Virat Kohli's record as second-most hundreds vs Australia in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar is the only batsman ahead of them with 9.

Team India defeated Australia in the three-match ODI series 2-1 after coming from being 0-1 down.

Virat Kohli and Co left for New Zealand on Monday and will be playing five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests beginning Friday at Eden Park.

