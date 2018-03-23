Rohit Sharma urges people not to take water for granted

Let's all respect the importance of water and understand how we can conserve it and make a difference #WorldWaterDay," Rohit added



Rohit Sharma

On World Water Day yesterday, star batsman Rohit Sharma said that the drought-like situation the Indian team faced in Cape Town, South Africa last month, has taught him the importance of saving water. "I was in Cape Town just a few months ago and could clearly see that the water we take for granted isn't infinitely available," Rohit Sharma tweeted. "Let's all respect the importance of water and understand how we can conserve it and make a difference #WorldWaterDay," he added. Well said!

