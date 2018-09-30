Rohit Sharma was a calming influence, says Ravi Shastri

cricket

In the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, Rohit was like a breath of fresh air for Team India which now has a second line of leadership ready in white-ball cricket

Ravi Shastri

India coach Ravi Shastri is mighty impressed by skipper Rohit Sharma's "calming influence" which reflected in his leadership during India's triumphant Asia Cup campaign. In the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, Rohit was like a breath of fresh air for Team India which now has a second line of leadership ready in white-ball cricket.

"Rohit was a calming influence and it showed in his captaincy. To keep his intensity going even after the start they [Bangladesh] had, showed he was really cool in every aspect of captaincy," Shastri said after India retained the Asia Cup title on Friday night. "The bowling changes he made were really good. To concede just around 100 runs in the last 30 overs, I thought was brilliant," he added.

The coach said India's biggest gain from the Asia Cup was the high standards of fielding and intensity the players have displayed all throughout the tournament. "I liked the intensity with which we played. We were a bit flat against Hong Kong in the first match, but pulled up afterwards. The biggest plus was the fielding, game after game, we saved around 30-35 runs in these oppressive conditions," Shastri observed.

"We took wickets consistently and during in the middle-overs, the bowlers were outstanding. We bowled well with the new ball in tough conditions and then the spinners came to the party."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates