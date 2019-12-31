Rohit Sharma, wife Ritika celebrate daughter Samaira's first birthday. See Photos

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Rohit Sharma played the perfect father on Monday as the star India opener celebrated his daughter Samaira first birthday and posted pictures on social media with a message.

“Happy happy birthday to my little Cookie Monster. Your arrival has brought nothing but excitement, laughter and bliss to our lives. Here's to more midnight dancing, rapping and showing you the world,” Rohit wrote on Instagram with many pictures of his daughter Samaira with mother Ritika Sajdeh.

Rohit Sharma amassed 2,442 runs across formats in 2019. The Mumbai batsman also surpassed Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record for most runs as an opener in a calendar year across formats.

