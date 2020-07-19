Rohit Sharma's mantra for his 'munchkin'

India cricketer Rohit Sharma emphasised the need for inculcating values in kids right from the start.

On Saturday, he Instagrammed this cute picture with daughter Samaira for his 14.6 million followers and captioned it: "Mornings with my munchkin. Discussing our love for the ocean and why it's important to say no to plastic straws. Teach them young."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news