Rohit Sharma's 'patutie' Samaira turns two. Check out his adorable post

India cricketer Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh's daughter, Samaira, turned two on Wednesday. Rohit recently shared an adorable set of pictures of his little one for his 17 million followers on Instagram and captioned it: "Can't believe my patutie is two already. Happy happy birthday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

Meanwhile, Ritika wrote: "HOW CAN YOU BE TWO ALREADY!!!!! Happiest birthday my Sammy-boo! Here's to another year filled with Disney movies, bubbles, dancing on the deck, ocean adventures and to us exploring the world with dada. Love you our Cookie Monster."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritika Sajdeh (@ritssajdeh)

Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh tied the knot five years ago on December 13, 2015. Three years later, Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh's daughter Samaira was born December 30, 2018.

Rohit Sharma recently joined the Indian cricket team currently touring Australia after completing his two-week quarantine in Sydney. The visitors are currently on a high after scripting an incredible comeback in the second Test at Melbourne to level the series 1-1. India is in the middle of a four-match Test series against Australia.

Also Read: IND vs AUS: No Sydney fireworks for on-fire Ajinkya Rahane and Co

In November, Rohit Sharma created history as he led Mumbai Indians to their record fifth Indian Premier League title at the IPL 2020 which was held in UAE.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news