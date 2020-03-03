Rohit Sharma's tourist diaries in Spain will give you vacation goals. See Photos

El Clasico is the most-watched and followed and is said to the biggest club football game in the world. Through its journey of nine decades, it has given the world of football many glorious moments to remember.

It has a fan following across the world and one such is in India as well. Our very own Rohit Sharma, LaLiga's Brand Ambassador in India visited Madrid to not only watch the most exciting game but also to know the city.

He went on a Madrid city tour where he visited Palacio Real also called as Royal Palace, Chocolatería San Ginés which serves chocolate con churros (hot chocolate and churros) since 1894, and Plaza Mayor which is for the people of Madrid and tourists to shop, walk around, eat, and enjoy the outdoors.

Later he was able to experience first hand the excitement of El Clásico, he enjoyed the passion of football together with the 81,000 spectators of the Bernabéu, the best football in the world.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates