Watch video: Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's wife arrested for killing him

The officer said the couple apparently did not have a happy marriage and had frequent fights. Rohit Shekhar was allegedly smothered to death on April 16

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Wednesday arrested Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's wife Apoorva for allegedly killing him last week, said a senior police officer. The officer said the couple apparently did not have a happy marriage and had frequent fights. Rohit Shekhar was allegedly smothered to death on April 16.

Apoorva was being questioned from Sunday last in connection with the killing. Discrepancies were found in her statements which led police to suspect her involvement.

Rohit's mother Ujjwala on Sunday had alleged that her daughter-in-law Apoorva and her family were money-minded and wanted to acquire the family property. She had earlier said the couple had started having fights right from the first day of marriage. Further details are awaited.

Watch Apoorva Tiwari, the wife of Rohit, who has been arrested today in connection with the case, being taken for questioning by Delhi Crime Branch on April 21.

