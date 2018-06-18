Rohit Shetty calls Ranveer Singh 'dynamite' through this fierce photo

Ranveer Singh is excited on his collaboration with Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar for Simmba, which also stars debutante Sara Ali Khan

Ranveer Singh. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/itsrohitshetty

Ranveer Singh, who is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's Simmba in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City calls himself, "Rohit Shetty Ka Hero". This is a gesture from Ranveer to share his excitement of doing a film with Shetty, undoubtedly one of the finest masala potboiler directors that we have.

After displaying Ajay Devgn as a fierce cop in Singham and Singham Returns, Rohit Shetty has found another cop in Bollywood's Ranveer Singh. He shared a photo of the Padmaavat actor on his Instagram account in his Simmba look. Ranveer looks as fierce as fire in the photo shared by the Golmaal director. He captioned the photo as, "He calls himself 'ROHIT SHETTY HERO'... I call him 'The DYNAMITE' Yeh 28th December ko Phatega!!!"

Simmba is a remake of the Telugu film, Temper (2015), and will see Ranveer Singh play a rowdy police inspector. The actor, who's acquired a muscular body is not letting his hard work at the gym go to waste. His costumes include flattering shirts that will show off his ripped arms.

Earlier, sharing his excitement working for the first time with Rohit Shetty, who is considered king of the masala genre, Ranveer Singh said, "Simmba is my first collaboration with Rohit Shetty which I know people are really excited about and me more than anyone to be diving into the masala genre with king of the genre. It is an incredible opportunity."

Ajay Devgn is said to be doing a cameo in the action thriller, which also stars Sara Ali Khan. Directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar, Simmba is all set to hit theatres on December 28.

