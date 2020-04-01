Rohit Shetty extends a big helping hand to help industry workers

After providing hand sanitisers to cops, Rohit Shetty has donated Rs 51 lakh to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) for the well-being of the daily wage workers and technicians who are hard-hit after Bollywood shoots were suspended.

The association had sent a message to the film fraternity asking for funds to provide them with daily essentials and ration. "Rohit responded immediately and said the daily wage labourers and technicians are family. How can I not help them?" says Ashoke Pandit of FWICE. The Simmba (2018) director spread cheer among the workers amid the lockdown gloom.

Pandit also took to social media to thank Rohit for his contribution. "Thank you #RohitShetty for your generosity towards the #DailyWage workers of our entertainment industry. Ur massive contribution of Rs 51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum in such times of crisis is really inspiring. #FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona," he tweeted.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates