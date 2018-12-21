Rohit Shetty: Immense amount of hard work involved in Khatron Ke Khiladi

television

Rohit Shetty who is returning to television as a host for the 9th season of "Khatron Ke Khiladi", on Thursday said there is an immense amount of hard work involved in the stunt reality show

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is returning to television as a host for the 9th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, on Thursday said there is immense amount of hard work involved in the stunt reality show. Shetty was interacting with the media at the launch of 9th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, along with the participants of the show -- Bharti Singh, Aditya Narayan, Vikas Gupta, Jasmin Bhasin, Ridhima Pandit, Zain Imam, Aly Goni and Punit Pathak -- in Mumbai.

When asked what kind of work goes into producing a stunt reality show, he said: "There is immense amount of hard work involved in the show. Before starting the actual shoot, entire team starts working for it at least 3 to 6 months earlier. First of all, Colors's team and Endemol's team hunts for a country where we want to set the show.

"On daily basis, we do at least three different stunts. So, at the end of the show, we end up doing 100 stunts and they all arrange it. I feel more than me the entire credit goes to this technical team. I come in the picture in last minutes. I just tweak the task or guide them to implement a task. When this show gets telecast on television, it looks really good and cool. You might see a 10-minute stunt on television but behind that one stunt, there is months and months of hard work of these people."

Talking about his role in the show, he said: "We have an experience of implementing stunts but the contestants who come on the show, they normally see it on a television. They all are actors and not stunt artists, so there is always a sense of fear in them while doing a stunt. My job on the show is to encourage them to do the stunts and, at the same time, to ensure that they are safe while doing it."

On whether weather condition favoured them while shooting the show, he said: "Weather didn't support us at all. We have done stunts in minus one or two degrees celcius in night. There was lot of cold in Argentina at that time but that is the fun of this show.

"Earlier, when we went to Cape Town, we did one final stunt when it was raining, so there are times when God also adds His own task with our task in the show". The Season 9 of Khatron Ke Khiladi will air on Colors TV from January 5, 2019.

