Rohit Shetty keen on Abhishek Bachchan in Ranveer Singh's Simmba?

After Zameen and Bol Bachchan, will Abhishek Bachchan and Rohit Shetty reunite?

Abhishek Bachchan is known to be one of Rohit Shetty's favourite actors. They have teamed up in Zameen (2003) and Bol Bachchan (2012). Sources say Rohit is keen that Junior B play a negative role in his upcoming film Simmba, which stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan.

It is a powerful parallel role. The last time Abhishek played a character with dark shades was in Mani Ratnam's Raavan (2010). Simmba is a remake of the Telugu film, Temper (2015), and is co-produced by Karan Johar and Rohit. Sources add that KJo is also keen to have buddy Abhishek on board. Let's wait for the announcement. Or not?

