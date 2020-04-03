Rohit Shetty praises Karishma Tanna's mom's food on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Karishma Tanna has been fighting her phobias and has shown great determination as she makes her way through every task, successfully. India's biggest stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 has raised the level of intensity with the tasks being assigned to the celebrity contestants.

Karishma Tanna has always been vocal about being a total foodie. In Bulgaria, while shooting for a task, director and host Rohit Shetty mentioned to them his sudden craving for desserts, but the kind of dessert that wouldn't break his diet. Karishma came to his rescue and revealed that she had brought along a lot of home-cooked food and was happy to part with a few pieces from her box of sugar-free chikkis made by her mother.

A source from the set reveals, "Rohit Sir was very pleased to know that Karishma had a healthy box of chikkis that could satiate his cravings. Lip-smacking and scrumptious is what he termed the healthy chikkis and praised her mother for this delicacy."

Do keep watching Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 on Colors every Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates