Rohit Shetty reveals what is similar between Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn

Updated: Nov 29, 2019, 07:57 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Having worked with both Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, filmmaker Rohit Shetty reveals what is similar between the Superstars

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Rohit Shetty
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty says the working patterns of Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan are the same. He notes that both actors are still around because they work hard and are sincere to their craft.

Rohit has collaborated with Ajay on a number of films, including the Golmaal and Singham franchises. Later, he directed Shah Rukh in Chennai Express and Dilwale.

About working with Ajay and Shah Rukh, the director said here on Thursday: "Their working pattern is the same. Both are very hard working. I have never seen a day when Shah Rukh or Ranveer (Singh) or Ajay come on set and say that they are tired. You will see them sitting in one corner and rehearsing their lines. Where they are today is because of the sincerity towards their work, and because they never took for granted the notion that they are stars."

"I have done so many films with Ajay, but even today when he has a long scene or a dramatic scene or an emotional scene, you will see him rehearsing with my assistant director. The same goes for Shah Rukh," Rohit said during a session at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa.

Talking about his Simmba actor Ranveer, the director said: "He always said I am your hero. I was born to do your film. That was three years ago. We had done an ad together, too. I had told him that whenever I will get the right script, we will do a film together."

"He has so much energy, you need to channel it in the right way. That's what happened in Simmba. He enjoyed the film more than anything. He is a mad guy and very sincere about work. He even made a T-shirt that read: Rohit Shetty ka hero. He is a superstar," he added.

Rohit is now tied up with his next directorial Sooryavanshi with actor Akshay Kumar.

