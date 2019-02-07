Rohit Shetty signs Farah Khan to direct the biggest Action Comedy flick

bollywood

After giving a decade of hits as a Director, Rohit has proved himself to be a successful producer after doing films like Golmaal again and Simmba under his Production house, Rohit Shetty Picturez

Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan/picture courtesy: Rohit Shetty's Instagram account

After the massive success of Golmaal Again and Simmba, Rohit Shetty Picturez is all set to give the audience a new surprise. Rohit Shetty has signed Farah Khan to direct a film under his production house Rohit Shetty Picturez.

"Sometimes the Universe just conspires to give you what you didn't even imagine Together with Rohit, Who I genuinely love as a brother and whose work ethic I respect and share, I can only promise a 'Mother of all Entertainers'! Can't wait to say "Roll Camera" for this one!!" Says Farah.

"It's a privilege for My Production Company to have Farah on board to direct a film for us as she is extremely talented and hard working. It will definitely be a wonderful association. I can't wait to start work with this extremely talented powerhouse. Looking forward" shares Rohit.

Rohit Shetty also shared the news on his social media handle and captioned: "FARAH KHAN directs the BIGGEST ACTION COMEDY flick for ROHIT SHETTY PICTUREZ Welcome to the Family Farah Let’s fly together @farahkhankunder @rohitshettypicturez @reliance.entertainment PC: @avigowariker [sic]"

It will be exciting to see these two creative minds come together to create a larger than life spectacle. In addition to Hindi films, Rohit Shetty Picturez has definitive roll plans to address the digital content-consuming audience with original web series and cater to Rohit's younger fans with animated content like Little Singham on Discovery kids. Rohit surely knows how to win hearts!

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates