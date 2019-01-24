Rohit Shetty thinks Nawazuddin Siddiqui was outstanding as Balasaheb Thackeray

bollywood

During a media interaction at a special screening of the film Thackeray, Rohit Shetty praised Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performance as Balasaheb calling it outstanding

Rohit Shetty

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has portrayed the role of late Shiv Sena patriarch Bal Thackeray in the upcoming film Thackeray, is outstanding, director Rohit Shetty said at the film's special screening on January 23. He told the media present there, "Nawaz is an outstanding actor and I think everyone says the same thing about him after the release of each of his films."

Shetty further said that in a few scenes that have shown a young Balasaheb, Nawazuddin looked exactly like the late Shiv Sena supremo. "It's a job full of responsibility for an actor to pull off a character of a public figure. But Nawaz has portrayed Balasaheb fabulously," he said.

Shetty, having been born and brought up in Mumbai, has known about Balasaheb Thackeray, and he knows the family personally as well. But he believes that while people know about Balasaheb's work, they don't really know how he started out and formed his political party, which the film has done a good job of showing the audience.

"It's a film to be seen for leadership because I consider him as a leader. He created a place for his party in Maharashtra through his vision and confidence. He worked for the betterment of people. I think his entire journey is very long so, at the end of the film, there is a sign of to be continued. I think the makers will come up with more parts and I wish them all the luck," Rohit added.

Thackeray, a biopic on the late Marathi leader has been written by journalist and MP Sanjay Raut and directed by Abhijit Panse. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao in lead roles, and the latter plays the role of Balasaheb's wife Meena tai Thackeray. It will be released in Hindi, Marathi, and English, and is slated to release on January 25.

Also read: Shoojit Sircar's reaction after watching Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever