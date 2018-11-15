Rohit Shetty's Simmba faces infringement for using beverage company's trademark

bollywood

Founder of Simba - beverage brand alleging trademark infringement by Rohit Shetty - says seeking legal recourse was his last resort

Rohit Shetty

Weeks after the Delhi High Court sought Rohit Shetty Picturez' response to a plea alleging that his upcoming comedy, Simmba, infringes the trademark of a beverage company, the founder of the beer brand, Simba, has his hopes pinned on the judiciary.

In a chat with mid-day, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia says, "We have invested significant time into building the brand and have safeguarded it with proper trademark registrations and IP protection. I'm a fan of Bollywood, but I take the protection of my brand seriously. Also, [I believe in] the principle that Intellectual Property [must be safeguarded."

Seeking the help of the judiciary, Bhatia says, was their last resort, given that their repeated pleas had apparently fallen on deaf ears.

"We have been mailing the producers and [the film's] legal team, since May. There has been no reply from their end," he says, quick to add that they are not seeking monetary compensation. "We just want their title to be changed on valid grounds."

Justice Pratibha M Singh reportedly asked the production house to respond to the notice sent by the Chhattisgarh-based company, and also explore the possibility of an arrangement being entered into, prior to the next hearing on December 4. mid-day reached out to Shetty, who did not respond till the time of going to press.

