Rohit Tiwari murder: Court denies bail to wife Apoorva Shukla

The application was moved as the Delhi police had not filed the charge sheet within 90-days which is the mandatory period thus making her entitled to a statutory bail

Apoorva Shukla's bail application was dismissed by a Delhi court on Thursday. The court accused her of killing her husband Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, the son of late veteran politician N D Tiwari.

Her lawyer Mahmood Pracha said that Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat dismissed Shukla's application.

The police had filed their final report in the case on July 18 and charged the woman lawyer of killing her husband by smothering and strangulating him after they had an argument over drinking alcohol with his sister-in-law.

The charge sheet against Shukla was 518 pages long and named 56 witnesses which included Shekhar's mother Ujjwala Tiwari.

The accused is a 35-year-old lawyer. According to the charge sheet, she was charged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code which relates to murder and is punishable with death or life imprisonment.

It is also suspected that her husband had a child with his sister-in-law and she was afraid that the property might go to him. The sister-in-law and Shekhar's lawyer, Vedanta Verma have also been named as the witnesses.

