Rohit's 'family time'
Yesterday, he posted this picture on social media as he did a video call with wife Ritika Sajdeh and their pet dog
Cricketer Rohit Sharma is in Melbourne with Team India which is about to play its third Test against Australia starting December 26, but he's very much in touch with Mumbai.
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday, he posted this picture on social media as he did a video call with wife Ritika Sajdeh and their pet dog. "Sunday's are for family after all," he wrote.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Here Are All Details From Saina Nehwal and Purapalli Kashyap's Wedding & Reception Party