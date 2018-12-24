Rohit's 'family time'

Dec 24, 2018, 05:00 IST | A Correspondent

Yesterday, he posted this picture on social media as he did a video call with wife Ritika Sajdeh and their pet dog

Rohit's 'family time'
Rohit Sharma

Cricketer Rohit Sharma is in Melbourne with Team India which is about to play its third Test against Australia starting December 26, but he's very much in touch with Mumbai.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Sunday’s are for family after all ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) onDec 23, 2018 at 12:31am PST

Yesterday, he posted this picture on social media as he did a video call with wife Ritika Sajdeh and their pet dog. "Sunday's are for family after all," he wrote.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

rohit sharmaritika sajdehindiaaustraliatest cricketcricket news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Here Are All Details From Saina Nehwal and Purapalli Kashyap's Wedding & Reception Party

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK