Rohman Shawl shares a mushy moment with Sushmita Sen; see photo

bollywood

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl met at a fashion show and the couple has been romancing each other ever since

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Sushmita Sen and her beau Rohman Shawl are giving some major relationship goals with their latest love-dipped pictures on social media. On Monday, Rohman Shawl took to his Instagram account to seal a romantic moment with Sushmita. In the picture, he is seen kissing the former beauty queen's cheek. He shared the picture with the caption: "I just love her dimples. My munchkin. Sushmita I love you. Love, life, happiness, smile, mine (sic)"

Take a look at the post here:

Later, Sushmita Sen re-posted Rohman's post and called him the reason for her smile. "Here's another beautiful reason to smile more often. I love you Rohman Shawl," she captioned the image.

Sushmita and Rohman met at a fashion show and the couple has been romancing each other ever since. From celebrating each other's birthdays with their families to Rohman spending time with Sen's daughters, Renee and Alisah, to training together, the duo seems to be going strong.

On the professional front, there are reports of the actress making her digital debut. She has previously starred in films such as Sirf Tum, Biwi No. 1, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Aankhen, Filhaal..., Vaastu Shastra, Main Hoon Na, Chingaari, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Zindaggi Rocks, Karma Aur Holi, and No Problem.

Sushmita was crowned Miss India in 1994 and she later won the Miss Universe 1994 contest at the age of 18.

Also Read: Photos: Sushmita Sen is having a gala time in Yerevan with beau Rohman Shawl, kids Renee and Alisah

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS