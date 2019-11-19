Rohman Shawl wishes Sushmita Sen on her birthday with a heartfelt and poetic post

Sushmita Sen, the first Miss Universe of India, who made the nation proud in 1994, turns a year younger today on November 19. She has been in a relationship with Rohman Shawl and given her unapologetic and unabashed demeanour, has been very vocal and open about it. The two have posted multiple pictures and videos on their respective Instagram accounts and announced to the world they are indeed in love.

And given it's Miss Sen's birthday today, how could Shawl stay away from posting something? The post is straight from the heart and can make anyone who has been in love deeply emotional. This is a post that is truly poetic. He writes for her- Just as the rising sun brings light to the world, you my love, bright light to my life.

Take a look at this adorable post right here:

Talking about their previous posts, Shawl had posted once- I just love her dimples, have a look:

And in another one, he wrote- I am the happiest when I am around a happy you:

The two are truly and madly in love with each other, completely unfazed by the outside world. Here's wishing the most gorgeous actress a very happy birthday!

