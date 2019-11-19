Rohman Shawl wishes Sushmita Sen on her birthday with a heartfelt and poetic post
Sushmita Sen, who turns 45 on November 19, gets an emotional birthday post from boyfriend Rohman Shawl
Sushmita Sen, the first Miss Universe of India, who made the nation proud in 1994, turns a year younger today on November 19. She has been in a relationship with Rohman Shawl and given her unapologetic and unabashed demeanour, has been very vocal and open about it. The two have posted multiple pictures and videos on their respective Instagram accounts and announced to the world they are indeed in love.
And given it's Miss Sen's birthday today, how could Shawl stay away from posting something? The post is straight from the heart and can make anyone who has been in love deeply emotional. This is a post that is truly poetic. He writes for her- Just as the rising sun brings light to the world, you my love, bright light to my life.
Take a look at this adorable post right here:
View this post on Instagram
Just as the rising sun brings light to the world,you my love, bring light to my life !! . . Truth be told, i wanted to write paragraphs about you on this special day, but hey, when i think about you i am just as awestruck & speechless as i was, when i saw you sitting there while taking this picture!! . . My gorgeous woman, you make me want to be a better MAN each and every day of my life !! . . Ab isse zyada Khuda se aur kya mangu,usne toh puri kaainaat se mujhe nawaaza hain ! âÂ¤ï¸Â . . HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY JAAN ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ . . #44 lets rule this number as well !!! . @sushmitasen47 Bring it on !! âÂÂï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ
Talking about their previous posts, Shawl had posted once- I just love her dimples, have a look:
And in another one, he wrote- I am the happiest when I am around a happy you:
The two are truly and madly in love with each other, completely unfazed by the outside world. Here's wishing the most gorgeous actress a very happy birthday!
Sushmita Sen was born into a Bengali Baidya family in Hyderabad on November 19, 1975. Her father, Shubeer Sen, was an Indian Air Force Wing Commander, and mother Subhra Sen is a jewellery designer and owner of a Dubai-based store. Sush has two siblings, a sister - Neelam, and a brother - Rajeev. (All photos: Sushmita Sen's Instagram account)
Sushmita Sen studied at St Ann's High School in Secunderabad and also attended the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi, but did not pursue higher education.
At the age of 18, Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe 1994 title. In fact, this year on May 21, Sush completed 25 years of achieving the feat. Last year, she had shared the memory with a quirky caption. It read - "I was 18 yrs old when India won Miss Universe for the very first time on 21st May 1994... I am 42 now, still a 'Miss' with a 'Universe' inside of me!!!! nothing has changed except the year's Thank you guys for the letters, cards & gifts.. but mostly for 'Remembering' the Universe is lovingly abundant & so what we give out, we get more of!!! positivity happiness kindness love empathy I celebrate with you India & Philippines (my second home) 24years missuniverse1994 here’s looking at you!!! I love you guys!!!! Mmmuuuaah!!!!! (sic)"
In 1996, Sushmita Sen made her acting debut with Mahesh Bhatt's Dastak. She then starred in Ratchagan, a Tamil film, which released in 1997.
Sushmita Sen has starred in films such as Sirf Tum, Biwi No. 1, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Aankhen, Filhaal..., Vaastu Shastra, Main Hoon Na, Chingaari, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Zindaggi Rocks, Karma Aur Holi and No Problem.
Though Sushmita Sen's acting career didn't touch great heights, the actress has been an active stage performer and has stood up for social causes. She was even honoured at the Mother Teresa Awards 2013 for her social work.
On the personal front, Sushmita Sen is a single mother to two daughters. In 2000, at age 25, Sushmita adopted a baby girl, whom she named Renee. In 2010, she adopted another baby girl, whom she named Alisah.
The mother of two only seems to be growing younger and fitter with each passing day. Let's have a look at some of her scintillating pictures from recent times.
If you thought 'fab at 40' was just a saying, these pictures of Sushmita Sen will make you believe in it as well. Sushmita Sen has always managed to look fabulous in her Instagram pictures.
Sushmita Sen has always been lauded for her confidence and for making style statements, but actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen says she isn't a fashion-conscious person. "I don't know if I am fashion conscious, because I don't follow the seasons. I have no rules for fashion. If green is in fashion, you'll probably find me in orange. So I would not call myself fashion conscious, but I am fashion-aware," Sushmita Sen told IANS earlier.
Sushmita Sen says if she chooses to follow a trend, she would probably be good at it. Why? "Because I love shopping and I love being aware of the fashion trends... But I don't necessarily follow it," she added.
Asked about her beauty secret, Sushmita Sen said, "I think people give too much importance to the age factor. Ageing isn't a new thing and everybody has to go through it at some point of time. I want to age gracefully and enjoy the process."
At 44, Sushmita Sen is surely setting fitness goals with her stunning pictures. Sen says the word "stylish" can be associated more with her. "I definitely have a style of my own... Fashion-conscious, not so much," she said.
On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen onscreen in 2010 in the Bollywood film No Problem and in a Bengali film Nirbaak (2015). On her comeback in the film industry, Sush said, "I have been saying this for quite a long time... When I will be back on the big screen, the audiences should be happy. They should say, 'Now that's called a comeback and we really like her'. So, fingers crossed. This year, we should make that happen."
Sushmita Sen says that nowadays, the Hindi film industry is not based on an artiste's look and age but on talent. She believes that age only adds experience to the actor's career. "No, I don't agree with that, not today...if you had asked me this when I joined the film industry, I would have said a resounding yes! but at this stage, when you look at an 'English Vinglish', you look at Sridevi, you think wow," Sushmita Sen had told IANS in an e-mail, when asked if she thinks the Indian film industry is based on looks and age and not on an actor's talent.
Sushmita Sen says that it would be a tragedy if an actor's career gets over at the age of 25. "It's a fantastic time for women actors in the film industry because I have seen in the last few years alone, the whole concept of a woman-centric film being the centre of all the attention," Sushmita Sen told IANS.
"We're a lovely film-going nation. I do feel very strongly that more and more opportunities such as these should arise through a good script, great makers and an audience that is willing to learn and enjoy different kinds of cinema," said Sushmita Sen.
Sushmita Sen said, "It is a beautiful thing to grow and then to depict that in cinema...So I, disagree with that... We are definitely headed in the right direction and there is a roll and a script for everyone...We just need the right directors to come up with them."
Asked if it was a conscious decision to stay away from the big screen, Sushmita Sen said, "As far as a conscious decision goes, it's really an amalgamation of a lot of things... It's just that I made a choice this time. To be a mum, that was very much a part of every little detail of a second child being brought up, and she's (Alisah is) now seven."
Sushmita Sen also said the kind of scripts and films that came her way was another reason why she preferred to stay away from doing movies.
"It's the kind of scripts and the films that were coming my way... I chose to utilise my time more productively. I understand and respect the need for us to constantly follow a system of films after films, but the truth of the matter is, I had to choose and prioritise, and I chose... this," Sushmita Sen said.
Sushmita Sen, who raises two adopted daughters, is happy that people are now more open to the idea of adoption. She says it's high time people get over the thinking that blood ties create a family.
Sushmita Sen expressed her views when she became a part of the TV show Vh1 Inside Access. She said, "I think people need to get out of this zone which is really just a zone... where they believe that blood and bones create a family. That we are truly not marrying an absolute stranger and it has nothing to do with your bloodline and suddenly become your everything that you will even take his last name."
Sushmita Sen further added, "Do you know 45 per cent of children are no longer in the orphanages anymore? If not in India, then globally people are adopting. I cannot tell you how amazing that makes me feel to know that this world, despite all its social media distractions, has a heart as large as that. That's awesome."
Sushmita Sen has some advice for her daughters. "There is a difference between reputation and being honourable. Reputation is what others think of you or know of you. Being honourable is what you know of yourself. It's okay if you have a bad reputation, always be honourable. That's really important," she said.
The former Miss Universe judged the Miss Universe pageant held in Manila in 2017. Sharing her experience, Sushmita Sen said, "It was a fantastic experience. After 23 years, it was feeling of going back to the roots. Being a judge of Miss Universe pageant was an exemplary experience and I am very proud of the fact that they had an Indian judge."
Sushmita Sen's tips for budding models are - "Be sure you want to do it. Don't do it because everyone else is doing it. Find your own expression of your body type. Don't become too skinny and starve, you have got to live your life in that body. So respect that. No profession should tell you otherwise."
Talking about the #MeToo movement in India, Sushmita Sen is of the option that the movement will work only if people listen to the victims.
Sushmita, who is known for raising her voice for social issues, told mid-day, "Though the #MeToo movement is copied from the West, it doesn't mean we will overlook it. It feels great that women are coming out and speaking about the harassment."
"As a part of society, people should listen to their stories and not judge them. Instead of ignoring them, we should encourage them. This movement will work only if we start listening to the victims," Sen added further.
Sushmita Sen also said she doesn't find the revelations coming up in the context of the #MeToo movement shocking at all as people were aware of these things for long.
"It is going to be shocking every single time, but we are also not ignorant people. It's not like we didn't know these things were happening in India and in the world. I think what is more shocking that we did not listen to it for so long and that we didn't do anything about it. This is the start, and you have to listen, believe and let justice prevail," Sushmita said.
Sushmita Sen's truly setting some tough benchmarks out there for women across all age groups! What do you think?
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Sush!
