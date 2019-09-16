Rohtak: 'JeM' plans to bomb Mumbai, Chennai stations on Dussehra, sends letter to railway officials

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

Railway officials at Rohtak received a letter, apparently sent by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) threatening to blow up several railway stations including Rohtak, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

According to the police, the letter that appeared to have been sent by the JeM terrorist Masood Ahmed from Karachi was received by Rohtak Railway Superintendent, Yashpal Meena on Saturday, in which the group has threatened to bomb 12 railway stations and temples on October 8, on the day of Dussehra.

"Rohtak Railway Superintendent Yashpal Meena received a letter through the post. The letter stated that JeM would avenge the killings of its militants by blowing up railway stations in several parts of the country, including Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Rajasthan and Haryana's Rohtak, Rewari and Hisar," Rohtak GRP Sub-inspector Narendra Singh was quoted by ANI saying.

"We have started the investigation. We have registered the FIR. Additional teams have been deployed for checking railway premises. All necessary precautions are being taken and there is no need for people to panic," he added.

In February this year, the terrorist group had conducted the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

With inputs from ANI

