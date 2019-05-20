Roja star Madhoo roped in for horror-comedy Khalli Balli

bollywood

Written and directed by Manoj Sharma, of Sharmaji Ki Lag Gai fame, Khalli Balli also stars Rajniesh Duggal, Kainaat Arora, Rohan Mehra, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Hemant Pandey, Asrani, Yogesh Lakhani and Ekta Jain besides Madhoo

Madhoo. Pic/instagram.com/madhoo_rockstar

The entertainment industry is not for the faint-hearted or people who are impatient; it's for people who are persistent, patient and talented. Veteran actress Madhoo, of Roja fame, falls in the latter category. The actress who is known best to Hindi film buffs for her blockbusters like Roja and Phool Aur Kaante moved to do south cinema and made appearances in Hindi cinema once in a while. But the actress is now making a comeback with a horror-comedy, Khalli Balli, produced by Kamal Kishor Mishra of One Entertainment Film Production and Prachi Movies and directed by Manoj Sharma.

Talking about her latest outing, Madhoo says, "I don't know why people keep terming things. This is not a comeback, I never went away. I have been doing enough work, and challenging ones at that." There's enough truth and more in Madhoo's statement for the actress has been a part of some great films in the south, and the star has had an amazing year.

Also read: Madhoo Shah nervous about her kids reaction to her TV debut 'Aarambh'

The actress recalls her last Hindi film Love U! Mr Kalakaar with Rajshri Films and her Hindi TV serial Aarambh, which made her a household name two years ago. Madhoo Shah, who made her TV debut with Goldie Behl's Aarambh, had said that her children hadn't seen her movies. The actor was nervous about their reaction to her new show.

The actress is now excited about this horror-comedy and can't stop gushing about it. She says, "These are interesting times for filmmakers and actors with some great work being done as web series, short films and content-driven cinema. When I got offered this horror-comedy, I couldn't believe the detailed work our director Manoj Sharma had done. The screenplay is so well etched out that I could visualise the film scene by scene. There was no way saying no to this one."

Written and Directed by Manoj Sharma, of Sharmaji Ki Lag Gai fame, Khalli Balli also stars Rajniesh Duggal, Kainaat Arora, Rohan Mehra, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Hemant Pandey, Asrani, Yogesh Lakhani and Ekta Jain.

Also read: Madhoo Shah: Women now empowered, not ashamed to speak up

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates