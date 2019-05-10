Role of massage in sports performance and rehabilitation

health-fitness

Massage has been known for its benefits for hundreds of decades. Over a period of time, it has evolved with many branches in itself. Some of them are; Ayurvedic, Swedish and sports massage.

The difference between Ayurvedic and Sports massage is, that the Ayurvedic massage ends at your fingers, indicating that all the negative energy should come out from your fingers. However, in sports massage, it is towards the heart for flushing out waste metabolites. Also, Ayurvedic is more in tandem with superficiality while Sports massage is known for reaching out to your deep tissues.

Sports massage has gained its popularity over the past decade. This is due to the sports culture, which involves crickets, football, Kabaddi, etc. However, sports massage is not only for Athletes but also for the general population who want to reduce the stiffness in their tight muscles, probably for the people in the corporate sectors whose jobs requires them to sit and work for hours. It is also for people who have just started doing exercises or have been doing it for years. Sports massage therapy is gaining popularity as it has proven to be a necessary component in a balanced training regime. Sports massage therapy can be used as a means to enhance pre-event preparation and reduce recovery time for maximum performance during training or after an event. Athletes have discovered that specially designed sports massage promotes flexibility, reduces fatigue, improved endurance, helps prevent injuries and prepares their body and mind for optimal performance.

A sports massage therapist should be well versed with the Anatomy and physiology of massage and their effect on particular soft tissues (Muscles, Tendons, etc). Dr. Nilesh Makwana, Senior physiotherapy at The Heal Institute says sports massage has its benefits at various systems of the body. Here are a few...

Muscles: Sports massage specially done with grade 2 or 3 levels, helps in reducing the stiffness of the muscles, relaxes the muscles and also helps in quick recovery post-event or exercises.

Joints: Normally, messages are not recommended on joints or ligaments. However, indirect massage on muscles helps in improving joint range of motion which increases the flexibility to certain extent. Although, this massage is not an alternative to flexibility training.

Nervous system: Some techniques of Massage helps to stimulate the nervous system which stimulates the muscles and gives a sense of preparedness. However, massage is just an adjunct to warm up, and cannot be replaced.

Blood flow: Massage is useful to flush out the waste metabolites, and reduces soreness pain or stiffness pain in muscles or tendons.

Relaxation: Massage is known for its relaxation techniques, massage releases many good hormones which is directly related to the moods of an human being after massage one can feel the sense of relaxation which also reduces stress.

All the above benefits are a direct indicator of increasing sports participation and improving rehabilitation outcome.

So what does research tells us?: One of the key benefits of Sports massage therapy compared to other modalities is its ability to target muscle-tendon junctions. A 2010 study in the journal of Strength and Conditioning Research found that even a 30-second massage improved hip-flexor range of motion. Another study conducted by Margaret Jones, Ph.D. of the American College of Sports Medicine, demonstrated a notable trend toward decreased muscle soreness in the athletes who received massage either before or after exercise. As study done in 2008 shows, the massage enhances the recovery by means of physiological and psychological benefits.

An ideal sports massage therapist: The sports massage therapist should be certified to be massage therapist. Every sports massage therapist should know the location of Muscles, Tendons, and Nerves for full efficacy of the massage. Every client should ask their massage therapist if they are certified by any certifying agencies. As "Rubbing the body, is not massage" a therapist should locate the stiff areas of the muscles and effectively use the techniques like effleurage, friction, etc to reduce the stiffness or painful area in muscle. A massage therapist may also use some tools like silicon cups, trigger point release tool etc for effectiveness in their massage session. If the person who is getting a massage, is a first timer in receiving a sports massage, he or she should know the body’s limitations of taking the pressure. Communicate whenever necessary. Just like exercises, it takes 3 days to recover from sports massage. Therefore, twice in a week taking full body massage is ideal for anyone. Every session should last for minimum of 45 minutes to 90 minutes depending on the body. If any medical condition like osteoporosis or eye issue exists, it should be informed about to your therapist before you take the session, as certain positions or pressures are not suitable for some medical conditions.

Sports massage is good for anyone who wants to relax or reduce their muscle stiffness, however, a proper dose is very important and that should be properly directed by your massage therapist.

