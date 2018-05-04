Roma boss Jim Pallotta furious over absence of video referee

The Serie A side lost their semi-final 7-6 on aggregate to Liverpool but there were a number of incidents Pallotta was unhappy with in the game, including a handball by Trent Alexander-Arnold which was not given



Roma's players react at the end of the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg football match between AS Roma and Liverpool at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on May 2, 2018. Pic/AFP

Roma president Jim Pallotta believes it will be an "absolute joke" if the Video Assistant Referee is not introduced into the Champions League. The Serie A side lost their semi-final 7-6 on aggregate to Liverpool but there were a number of incidents Pallotta was unhappy with in the game, including a handball by Trent Alexander-Arnold which was not given. "It is very clear VAR is needed in the Champions League because you just can't let stuff like this happen," he said.

"You can all look at it yourself. [Stephan] El Shaarawy in the 49th minute wasn't offside and he gets taken down by the goalie; the 63rd minute was a handball that was obvious; the 67th minute Schick gets taken down in the box."

