Roman Reigns is back in the WWE, updates fans on battle with leukemia

Published: Feb 26, 2019, 12:38 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Roman Reigns relinquished his WWE Universal Championship after making an emotional announcement in the ring about suffering from leukemia back in October last year.

Roman Reigns made an appearance on Monday Night Raw in the WWE on February 25, 2019. The WWE superstar announced in October 2018 that he was suffering from leukaemia. 

On Monday Night Raw, fans went crazy as Roman Reigns roared from the ring "the Big Dog is back"

"We didn't just swing for the fences man, we hit a home run. So when I tell you this, I'm so grateful, so humbled and so honoured to announce this - the good news is I'm in remission y'all."

"With that being said, the Big Dog is back. Before I go I'm gonna say it - thank you so much you all. I love you all," Reigns announced standing in the same ring, where he had announced the relapsing of his leukaemia.

Roman Reigns is an American professional wrestler, actor, and a former professional gridiron football player. 

Roman Reigns is a four-time world champion in WWE, having held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship three times and the Universal Championship once.

Well, whilst we are glad that Roman Reigns has made a comeback, we hope he has not hurried his return and becomes fully fit before competing in the ring.

