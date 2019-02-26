Roman Reigns is back in the WWE, updates fans on battle with leukemia

other-sports

Roman Reigns relinquished his WWE Universal Championship after making an emotional announcement in the ring about suffering from leukemia back in October last year.

Roman Reigns made an appearance on Monday Night Raw in the WWE on February 25, 2019. The WWE superstar announced in October 2018 that he was suffering from leukaemia.

On Monday Night Raw, fans went crazy as Roman Reigns roared from the ring "the Big Dog is back"

"We didn't just swing for the fences man, we hit a home run. So when I tell you this, I'm so grateful, so humbled and so honoured to announce this - the good news is I'm in remission y'all."

"With that being said, the Big Dog is back. Before I go I'm gonna say it - thank you so much you all. I love you all," Reigns announced standing in the same ring, where he had announced the relapsing of his leukaemia.

The Big Dog is BACK! #RomanReigns announces that he is in remission and back on #Raw! @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/yHQdiFH2Ty — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2019

Roman Reigns is an American professional wrestler, actor, and a former professional gridiron football player.

Roman Reigns is a four-time world champion in WWE, having held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship three times and the Universal Championship once.

Here are a few reactions on Twitter to Roman Reigns' comeback:

Massive congratulations for kicking leukemia ass and becoming 2x cancer survivorðwelcome back CHAMPð¤Unleash d BID_DOGð¦ — Pablo4L (@oluwaPablo4L) February 26, 2019

welcome back CHAMP.....we so much love you CHAMP......the Big Dog is back....and now its time to claim what's rightfully ours......CHAMP — Jkeezy (@jkeezy002) February 26, 2019

No more beauty sleeps for Brock Lesnar ANYMORE.. Because his tough competitor is back now!ðªðªðªð¤ð¤ — Rahyo Heaven (@HeavenRahyo) February 26, 2019

Waking up to see that @WWERomanReigns is in remission and officially back in WWE has really given me the boost I needed today. We FIGHT, we OVERCOME, we BELIEVE. #TheBigDogIsBack #ThankYouRoman #TheRomanEmpireWillRiseAgain ðªð½ @Karen_64 — Aimee Thompson (@AimeeLTWest) February 26, 2019

Well, whilst we are glad that Roman Reigns has made a comeback, we hope he has not hurried his return and becomes fully fit before competing in the ring.

