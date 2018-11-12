Romania: 10 injured after suspect stabs, drives into people

international

Dan says the suspect drove off and allegedly struck two people on a ring road, then later rammed the doors of a shopping mall in the city of Braila

Representational picture

Emergency officials in Romania say a 20-year-old stabbed another man and then drove a car into people on a road and at a shopping mall, injuring 10 in total.'

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening. Braila County Police spokeswoman Laura Dan said the stabbing allegedly happened following an altercation over ownership of the vehicle. Dan says the suspect drove off and allegedly struck two people on a ring road, then later rammed the doors of a shopping mall in the city of Braila.

Seven people were injured at the mall, including two children ages 11 and 13. Braila Emergency Hospital spokeswoman Alina Neacsu said the stabbing victim had chest and stomach wounds and underwent surgery. Dan says the suspect had a blood alcohol level of 0.37 mg and was uninjured. Drinking any amount of alcohol and then driving is illegal in Romania.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever