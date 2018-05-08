Romantic! Rohit Sharma sees today, tomorrow and future in wife Ritika Sajdeh's eyes

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma posted this picture with wife Ritika Sajdeh on Instagram yesterday and captioned it, "I can see my today, tomorrow and future in those eyes." Cute, na?

Earlier, Rohit Sharma had shared another cute photo along with Ritika Sajdeh. The couple sported sunglasses again and posed for a cool selfie.

A few days ago Rohit Sharma talked about his T20 2018 team Mumbai's state at the ongoing season. Rohit Sharma believes his side is still alive in the tournament and could make it to the play-offs.

Rohit said: "I think we are still alive. Good performance tonight, and a much-needed win for us. We needed everyone to come and put a collective effort

Explaining his decision to bat lower-down the order, the 31-year-old said: "The way we went about our chase in the first 10 overs, I felt we needed momentum. So, Hardik, the way he plays, was suited to do that." "Hence, I held myself back for the end and having played here before, I know what kind of shots work. Always feels good when you finish off the chase," Rohit added.

With inputs from PTI

