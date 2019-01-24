Romeo Akbar Walter poster out: John Abraham unveils Romeo

bollywood

The poster of the film Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) shows John Abraham staring intently, wearing a checked shirt and cardigan

Romeo Akbar Walter poster. Picture courtesy/John Abraham's Instagram account

John Abraham has shared his new look from the upcoming film 'RAW' on social media. The poster of the film 'Romeo Akbar Walter' (RAW) shows John staring intently, wearing a checked shirt and cardigan, a cigarette can be seen dangling from his lips as well. Apart from the main photo, the actor can be seen sporting different looks across the poster.



He captioned the post, "One man. Many faces. One mission - to protect his country. Presenting Romeo from #RAW, based on the true story of a patriot. #RAWRomeo." RAW is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 and is said to be inspired by true events.



Apart from John Abraham, the film will also see Mouni Roy and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles.

Being directed by Robbie Grewal, this is John Abraham's second collaboration with producer Ajay Kapoor after Parmanu and is set to release on April 12.

Earlier, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was roped in for the title role in the film, but the makers of the movie mutually parted ways with the actor due to "unavoidable circumstances". RAW as the movie is being called has been shot in a 60-day start-to-finish schedule. The thriller flick is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 and is said to be inspired by true events.

