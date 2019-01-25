Romeo Akbar Walter third poster out: John Abraham unveils Walter

bollywood

John Abraham took to his Instagram account to release the third poster of his upcoming spy drama Romeo Akbar Walter

Romeo Akbar Walter third poster. Picture courtesy/John Abraham's Instagram account

After revealing the looks of Romeo and Akbar, the makers of 'Romeo Akbar Walter' have released the look of Walter in the third poster of the film. The teaser of the film will be out in the evening. The John Abraham starrer is slated to release on 12th April 2019. Written and directed by Robbie Grewal, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles.

The first poster that was released on Wednesday showed the actor's look as Romeo while its second poster which was released on Thursday revealed John Abraham's look as Akbar.

John Abraham shared the photo on his Instagram account and wrote, "Where do you draw the line when you live and die for your country? Presenting 'Walter' from RAW based on the true story of a patriot. RAW Teaser coming out today. Stay tuned!".

The actor will also release the teaser of the film later today. Presented by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Ajay Kapoor, Dheeraj Wadhwan, Vanessa Wali and Garry Grewal, RAW, as the movie is being called, has been shot in a 60-day start-to-finish schedule. The thriller flick is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 and is said to be inspired by true events.

