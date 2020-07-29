Romy Johnson: How To Initiate Personal Branding And How It Plays An Important Role For Women As Well

You the one from this brand conscious era, have ever thought of yourself to be a renowned brand? Well, if not, then this is the most appropriate time to step forward in personal branding. Exclusive Interview with World Famous Entrepreneur Romy Johnson.

Concept Of Personal Branding:-

When someone speaks about fashion, the popular brands immediately pop up in your mind. Similarly, your name should also pop up in others’ mind when they speak about any cardinal skills. In a nutshell this is the whole concept of personal branding. Today mostly everyone is marching towards the service sector to grab the opportunity for reaching topmost positions in their respective professions and hence, it is most essential to stand out of the sheep walk. The only key to reach the goal is through Personal branding.

Personal Branding And Digital Marketing Is A Boon For Me:-

I being a globally known Indian entrepreneur give all the credit to digital marketing and personal branding for my success. The popularity and fame of my owned brands Cool Guru and Xaare is undoubtedly the award of my continuous hardwork but the sky scratching success of my company has risen up only through digital marketing and efficient personal branding. People call me an educationist as I am well known to them as a Founder Owner CEO of British Indian Academy.

I am based in Canada but my motherland stays deep in my heart. I am very proud today to declare that my company jointly owned with British Indian Academy that is based in (Kerala, India) currently valued around more than 55 crores. The purpose of sharing the achievement with you all is that, it really does not matter how talented you are but the only thing that matters in making yourself successful is marketing yourself to people globally and popularizing yourself as an upcoming brand in the market.

I highly encourage women empowerment and keep on promoting them in various platforms. So for me personal Branding is not only a success tool for men but it's a boon to aspirant women of the millennial society.

Importance of Personal Branding For Women?

The key to accelerate your career growth is personal branding. Considering the dawdling leadership position of working women it becomes even more important for them to work on their personal branding. I strongly believe that personal branding through social networking is most important for women. Developing a personal brand would surely put them to the top of their careers.

Women And Personal Branding?

Women being collegial,very easily award their achievements and credit to their team. Several studies have shown that a woman's whole world lies in her family. And this same attitude is very transparently reflected in their professional lives which drags them behind to reach their desirable success. The family always runs at the back of their mind as they give their family the utmost priority over all and hence very few women make benchmarks in their profession. So I suggest all the aspirant women from the bottom of my heart to keep a balance between personal and professional lives and give up the quality of being collegial and modest at least in your professional career.

Some Suggestions About Creating Personal Brand:

Online Presence:- I strongly suggest LinkedIn as an appropriate platform to discover career opportunities.

Introspect:- To create your personal brand, the most important task is to first introspect about yourself.

Let The World Know By Polishing Your Skills:- Keeping your viewers or followers posted regularly would update them regarding your strengths. If articulated well with proper key points, trust me it really works.

Target right People:- All goes in vain if you do not target the right audience i.e. the recruiters or current employers for your internal promotions. Focus on your supporters .Positive reactions and comments add high value to your post.

Keep Updates Regarding Current Industrial Trends: Only by mastering ongoing trends, you will increase chances of being hired. This is only possible if you have a sound social network as it would help you with the insights of the industrial trends.

