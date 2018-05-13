Ron Howard re-shot majority of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

A source told Wall Street Journal newspaper: "Ron wanted to go back to the spirit of the original trilogy while Phil and Chris were looking forward to something new, more like 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Director Ron Howard replaced Phil Lord and Christopher Miller midway through the production process and re-shot the sci-fi movie "Solo: A Star Wars Story". Despite having a tight deadline to work, Howard had no problem in reshooting the film, reports list.co.uk.

A source told Wall Street Journal newspaper: "Ron wanted to go back to the spirit of the original trilogy while Phil and Chris were looking forward to something new, more like 'Guardians of the Galaxy'."

The original directors were ousted from the project by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and "Solo: A Star Wars Story" co-writer Lawrence Kasdan, neither of whom were keen on their comedic style, thinking it was out of place in the "Star Wars" franchise. Although Howard had very little time to wrap up work, he only retained around 30 per cent of the original content.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever