Ron Howard: Tom Hanks wanted to play a Stormtrooper

Director Ron Howard has revealed that Hollywood star Tom Hanks wanted to make a special appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story



Tom Hanks

Director Ron Howard has revealed that Hollywood star Tom Hanks wanted to make a special appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story. The 61-year-old veteran star was interested in playing a Stormtrooper in the recently released Han Solo stand-alone. "Tom Hanks was interested in being a Stormtrooper. It would have been great. He was shooting and he just couldn't get there. But now that Lucasfilm knows that Tom Hanks is interested, I'm sure they'll work it out some day," Howard said.



Ron Howard

Hanks has previously worked with Howard in Splash, Apollo 13 and The Da Vinci Code trilogy. In the past, James Bond star Daniel Craig made a Stormtrooper cameo on Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Star Wars: The Last Jedi was supposed to have cameos by Prince Harry and William and actor Tom Hardy all disguised as Stormtroopers, but unfortunately the appearances had to be chopped from the final cut.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever