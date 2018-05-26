Ronaldinho: I'm not marrying the two women
Brazil footballer Ronaldinho, 38, has quashed rumours that he is going to marry two women at the same time. According to reports, Ronaldinho was going tie the knot with his "fiancees" Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza this August.
"The whole world is calling me. I'm not going to get married, it is the biggest lie," Ronaldinho told SporTV on the sidelines of a Rs 10 brand launch in Rio de Janeiro. Coelho and Souza were living harmoniously with the former Barcelona star since December at his £5million Rio mansion and he even paid them an allowance of £1,500 each.
