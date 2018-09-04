Ronaldo buys 51 per cent stakes in Real Valladolid

football

Former Brazilian striker Ronaldo has become the primary owner of Spanish football club Real Valladolid after buying 51 per cent stakes in the team for 30 million euros.

Welcoming Ronaldo into the management, club president Carlos Suarez hoped that the team would grow in his leadership. "Today is a starting point. Ronaldo personally acquires 51% of the shares of Real Valladolid. He is an idol that falls in love and spreads illusion. The arrival of Ronaldo puts Real Valladolid on the map and will allow the club to take a leap in quality. I welcome you to your home," the club¿s official Twitter account quoted Suarez, as saying.

Reflecting on his future plans with the club, Ronaldo said that the management would try to build the best possible team while also assuring a rapid growth of the club in the coming time.

"This new management will be defined by four words: competitiveness, transparency, revolution and social. We will have the friend Carlos Suarez and the workers in recent times. We want to form the best possible team to compete and clearly inform our management. There will be a clear social content in all our actions," Suarez said.

"Count on us to make Real Valladolid consolidate in First and keep building illusions. With the union between all, I am convinced that it will be very difficult to win. I want all of us to form this Club and I invite the fans to participate in this project. Give us ideas, opinions, criticisms and hopes. I want you to be part of the present and future of Real Valladolid," he added.

Ronaldo, who is the second-highest goalscorer for Brazil, has played a total of 98 matches for the national side and scored 62 goals. He has won three FIFA World Player of the Year title in the years 1996, 1997 and 2002 along with two Ballon d'Or trophies in his illustrious career.

