Ronda Rousey may retire from wrestling when she becomes a mother

American professional wrestler Ronda Rousey has revealed that she may consider retirement from wrestling when she becomes a mother. "As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first.

Ronda Rousey

I don't know what it's like to have a baby. I could look down at this beautiful child and be like 'I don't care about anything else other than this baby.' And you'll never see me again. Or, I could be like my mom, who won the US Open six weeks after giving birth," she told People magazine.

