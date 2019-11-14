MENU

Ronda Rousey ready to have a baby with husband after quitting WWE

Updated: Nov 14, 2019, 10:14 IST | A correspondent |

Ronda Rousey is married to former UFC heavyweight champion Travis Browne since 2017

Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

American professional wrestler and actress Ronda Rousey recently revealed that she is ready to settle down and have a baby once she quits WWE. Ronda, 32, is married to former UFC heavyweight champion Travis Browne since 2017.

"I made a decision about my future and life and everything. I'm gonna do everything that I can to bring a spotlight to the women's evolution. Then, I'm gonna go have a baby," the Olympian said on the American reality TV show, Total Divas. "In a strange way, I feel like my job is done," she added.

The former UFC star moved to WWE in 2014. She was the first American woman to earn an Olympic medal [bronze] in judo at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Tags

wwewwe superstarWWE Raw

