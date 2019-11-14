Ronda Rousey ready to have a baby with husband after quitting WWE

American professional wrestler and actress Ronda Rousey recently revealed that she is ready to settle down and have a baby once she quits WWE. Ronda, 32, is married to former UFC heavyweight champion Travis Browne since 2017.

"I made a decision about my future and life and everything. I'm gonna do everything that I can to bring a spotlight to the women's evolution. Then, I'm gonna go have a baby," the Olympian said on the American reality TV show, Total Divas. "In a strange way, I feel like my job is done," she added.

The former UFC star moved to WWE in 2014. She was the first American woman to earn an Olympic medal [bronze] in judo at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

