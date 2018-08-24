Ronda Rousey on 'Mile 22': I liked to be part of something fresh and different

other-sports

"They put the script in my lap and it was a completely fresh and different role for me, and I absolutely loved it," Rousey said in a statement.

Ronda Rousey

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star and actor Ronda Rousey says that she loved being part of Peter Berg's "Mile 22" as it offered something "fresh and different" to her.

"My role was not so dependent on being physical and fighting; it was like completely the opposite. Peter was like, 'I don't want you to do any fighting. I don't want you doing anything Ronda-ish', " she added.

Ronda Rousey was the first American woman to earn an Olympic medal in judo (bronze), which she won at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. She is a former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion, as well as the last ever Strikeforce Women's Bantamweight Champion. She won 12 consecutive MMA fights, including six in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), before suffering her first loss, to Holly Holm in November 2015. She won 11 of those fights in the first round, nine of them by armbar submission. Rousey trained under Gokor Chivichyan of the Hayastan MMA Academy, and Edmond Tarverdyan of the Glendale Fighting Club

