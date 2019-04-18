Ronda Rousey wants to start a family

other-sports

Ronda Rousey is an American professional wrestler, actress, author, and former mixed martial artist and judoka. She is currently signed to WWE, and performs on the Raw brand.

American professional wrestler Ronda Rousey recently revealed that she is on a break from work and is keen to start a family. Ronda recently posted a picture of herself with husband Travis Browne on Instagram, and captioned it: "#impregnationvacation" Ronda has been open about her desire to start a family.

"I've not kept it a secret that I would want to start a family. But how do you go about doing that? I love this way more than I thought that I would. So do you just keep going until you just happen to get pregnant? Or should you stop and go try and get pregnant? Or is going and trying to get pregnant putting yourself on the spot and then you're less likely to get pregnant?" she had said.

Ronda Rousey is widely considered to be one of the greatest and most influential female athletes ever. She is the only woman to win a championship in both the UFC and WWE, as well as the only woman to headline a pay-per-view event in both companies. Rousey was voted the best female athlete of all-time in an ESPN fan poll, and Fox Sports described her as "one of the defining athletes of the 21st century."

