Ronit Roy continues to shoot for Hostages despite getting injured

Come hail or storm, actors often go through a tough time to put a scene together. While shooting for Hostages, an outdoor scene required Ronit Roy to put up an action sequence surrounded by thorns while being barefoot in the middle of National Park, New Delhi.

During a choreographed tussle between him and another actor, Ronit ended up injuring himself. After an examination from the doctor on call, Ronit had to undergo 17 stitches on his wound in order to continue shooting.

Speaking about this experience, Ronit Roy added, "It was the most difficult chase sequence towards the end of our shoot, while we shot for the climax in the national park in Delhi. It was not just me, but the entire unit was running through that forest."

An official adaptation of the internationally acclaimed series, Hostages brings to life an impossible predicament with no middle ground. The story follows a renowned surgeon Dr Mira Anand (Tisca Chopra) who is about to perform a routine operation on the Chief Minister. But there is nothing routine about it when the night before the procedure, her family is taken hostage and she is ordered to assassinate the chief minister, and save her family from a harrowing fate.

Prithvi Singh (Ronit Roy), a cop with the Mumbai police team, has not only this hostage situation to deal with, but also his own inner struggles. Talking about his character, Ronit told IANS, "Things heat up quite fast in Hostages and it begins with my character Prithvi Singh, a superintendent of police. The level of tension fuelled by several plots, twists, and mystery is sure to keep the viewers guessing. The show is packaged so well that you will find yourself binge-watching the episodes just to find out what happens next." Starting May 31, catch all episodes of Hostages on Hotstar VIP.

