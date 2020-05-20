Ronit Roy: Discovered deepest emotions of character

Months after the third edition of Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji offering Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai went on floors, lead actor Ronit Roy confirms that the show will hit the web platform on June 6.



"[Filming] the third season turned out to be a spectacular journey. I discovered [different] shades to my character Rohit Mehra, and his deepest emotions. With this edition, I think we've hit the ball out of the park," say Roy about the web series, which was wrapped up before the country went into lockdown.

Small screen's blue-eyed boy, Roy has Kapoor to thank for consistently challenging him as an actor, and "entrusting me with roles that encourage me to grow".

The show, a tale on infidelity, starring Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli alongside him, will also simultaneously air on Zee5.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news