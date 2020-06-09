Ronit Roy on Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3: Won't burden kids with subject of infidelity

After two successful seasons, one may presume that Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain feels like home to him. But Ronit Roy insists that the third instalment, which dropped online over the weekend, is unfamiliar territory. If the first two seasons revolved around Roy's character Rohit walking out of his 22-year marriage to be with the love of his life, essayed by Mona Singh, the recent instalment delves into infidelity, and the toxicity that is left behind in the wake of a failed marriage.

The actor believes that creator Ekta Kapoor has deftly shown how marriages in today's world are fragile and fractured. "I don't endorse infidelity, but we can't live in denial either because it happens all around us. Almost everyone indulges in it, and one can't justify it by terming it a mid-life crisis. I have never understood the term 'healthy flirting'. What does that even mean? In my opinion, if you have a partner, you are not supposed to indulge in that. However, I know of couples who are living under the same roof for the sake of their kids, but in reality, they lead separate lives," philosophises Roy.

The current track sees his character turn into a womaniser, after being disillusioned in love. Ask him if he was apprehensive about the depiction of intimate scenes, and Roy says he knew that Kapoor would employ a gaze that was sensitive, not sensationalistic. "As an actor, I don't draw a line [that can possibly restrict me]. When it comes to shooting intimate scenes, I do them only if they are crucial to the story and shot aesthetically. I am a father and a husband at the end of the day. So, I am responsible when dealing with such scenes."

Keeping the mature subject of the story in mind, the actor agrees it will be a while before he allows his kids, Aador, 15, and Agastya, 12, to watch the web series. "I don't want to burden their minds with complex subjects like infidelity; they are too young to understand it. So, I will watch the show first, see how it has shaped up, and decide if it is suitable for their viewing."

The actor's voice brims with joy when the conversation steers to his family — one that he describes as "a family with simple values". His love story with wife Neelam is one for keeps, but the realist in Roy points out that marriage requires time and devotion. "You need to work on your marriage daily. Our romance is not a fairy tale; we have our share of disagreements. But partners have to respect each other and find a common ground. She has dedicated 20 years of her life to me, and I have tremendous respect for her."

