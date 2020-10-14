Ronit Roy: I was a cocky little creature in my younger days

Actor Ronit Roy has opened up on how he transformed himself from being a cocky child to a humble person. The actor took to his verified Instagram account on Tuesday to talk of the transformation while growing up, and also shared life lessons for his fans.

"I was a very cocky little creature in my younger days. Rash! Rakish! Life taught me that false pride, ego, 'ahem' , the feeling of 'its ME' is not correct. It was difficult when I started practising humility but now it's one of the strongest points of my character," Ronit Roy wrote on Instagram.

"Flaunting creates jealousy. Humility and gratitude creates good will and friendship. Forget the agendas. Be sensitive. Respect achiever's. Support the less fortunate. Give without expectation. Love truly. I love y'all with a heart full of gratitude," he added.

Commenting on Roy's post, his "Hostages 2" co-star Dino Morea wrote: "So true brother, a little gratitude and prayer everyday goes a long way."

