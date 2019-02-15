Ronit Roy's film The Line Of Descent screens at Berlinale

bollywood

Ronit Roy in the film

American actor Brendan Fraser's Indian film, The Line Of Descent, starring Abhay Deol, Ronit Roy and Neeraj Kabi, was screened at the Berlinale's European Film Market category.

Roy, who is currently promoting his show, ALT Balaji's Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, tells mid-day of the offering filmed two years ago, "My foray into the international market was with Midnight's Children, but, with this film, I got to work with Brendan Fraser. I am honoured to be sharing screen space with a legend like him."

The actor calls the American icon a "cool guy". "He's a professional. I first met him when he was shooting, and I wasn't [needed on set]. He came up to me and said, 'Hey, you must be Ronit'. He didn't need to do that. I had invited him and the international crew to my place, but he fell ill before I could have them over, and had to fly out. On set, we would chat about movies, and more. We all see him as a screen icon, but, beyond that, Fraser is sharp and humble."

