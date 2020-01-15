Rooftop indicators? No thanks, say Mumbai's taxi unions

The image has been used for representational purposes only

A day after the Maharashtra Transport Department mandated the installation of rooftop indicators on kaali-peeli taxis in Mumbai, the city's largest taxi union has opposed the move.

In a letter to transport commissioner Shekhar Channe (a copy of which is with mid-day) sent on Tuesday, the Mumbai Taximen's Union leader Anthony Quadros said they are strongly opposed to the proposal of installing rooftop indicator lights on black-and-yellow cabs. The union has cited the transport department's failure to improve the condition of the ailing taxi trade and delay in implementing the Mumbai City Taxi Scheme and the Khatua Committee Report as reasons for opposing the move.

Additionally, the department has also failed to revise taxi fares despite the fact that CNG prices have jumped by Rs 9.50 since the last fare revision, the letter said. Further, a large number of city taxis ply under the share taxi scheme or as prepaid taxis near airport and railway stations, which do not require rooftop lights, it added.

