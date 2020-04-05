Roohi and Yash Johar run around to look for SRK in dadda Karan's closet!

If you find yourself feeling bored and at a loss for what to do next while you're quarantined at home, you only have to head on to Karan Johar's Instagram page and check out videos of his twin babies. His kids, Roohi and Yash Johar, are super adorable, and they keep entertaining themselves and everyone else with their shenanigans. From calling papa KJo's clothes 'girl clothes' to annoying mama Hiroo Johar, Yash and Roohi will surely bring a smile to your face.

Recently, Karan Johar shared another sweet video of his babies running around in his closet to look for... wait for it... Shah Rukh Khan! Yes, the kids think SRK lives in KJo's cupboard. Karan Johar shared the video and wrote, "Apparently we had a superstar spotting in my closet! Do watch! I also got a firing! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles"

How cute are the kiddos? Arjun Kapoor, for some reason, asked KJo this in the comments section: "The nation wants to know why u have guitar... that's all..." Fashion designer Amit Aggarwal wrote, "Having a ball seeing these videos!! They are the cutest!" An Instagram user commented, "I love the way of roohi says no" -- so do we!

Did you see the video where Roohi straight-out dissed Karan Johar's style sense, and where Yash advised him to dress 'simple'? Well, you have to watch it to believes the cuteness!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates