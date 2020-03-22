Room full of cerebral fun

Clue Hunt, Lower Parel

The country's first escape room was started to provide an intellectually challenging option for students, and others. “We've had three generations—from eight to 84—immersed in solving a mystery; and have hosted a group of physically challenged persons too since our games do not require physical exertion and are simply a test of logical skills,” says founder Ketan Chhatpar.

Price: Rs 500 onwards

Book at: www.cluehunt.in

Address: Crystal Point Mall, Andheri

ResQroom, Andheri East

Challenge yourself to a live, highly intellectual game—where every mission is entangled in a web of crime and deceit and where you are the hero. As you enter the estranged room and look around to examine the interiors—the door behind you shuts. Clues in the form of abstract puzzles have to be solved. The clock is ticking and you have to figure your way out in 60 minutes.

Price: Rs 1,888 onwards

Book at: resqroom.com

Address: Sanjay Mittal Industrial Premises Ch. Ltd., AK Road, Marol Naka

No Escape, Bandra

As a child, Presley Fernandes would design treasure hunts and loved puzzle solving and logical thinking. His passion led him to set up No Escape in Bandra, Malad and Pune. In fact, their Casino Heist in Bandra is the only casino-themed escape room in India. From children to corporates, they customise age-appropriate games for everyone, including those that can be played at home. “It's a fun thing to do at a birthday, kitty or office party with friends and families. We even have tourists and escape room enthusiasts come over,” says Fernandes.

Price: Rs 400

Book at: 9820890098

Address: Linkway Estate, Malad and Elco Arcade, Hill Road, Bandra

The Amazing Escape, Andheri West

Social, immersive, challenging and fun, missions like Escape the Tomb, Prison Break, Illuminati, and Bank Heist are yours to enjoy. You are placed in a dramatic situation that needs to be resolved within 60 minutes.

Price: Rs 599 onwards

Book at: 7710000808

Address: Durolite House, opposite Tanishq showroom near CITI Mall, New Link Road

Mystery Rooms, Andheri West

There is never a dull moment in this action-packed activity room. As you decipher clues to find your way out of a locked room in less than 60 minutes, you learn how to overcome adversities and work well with others in tense and high-pressure situations.

Price: Rs 600 onwards

Book at: www.mysteryrooms.in

Address: Shree Krishna Tower, Opposite Laxmi Industrial Estate, Andheri West

