Rooney Mara follows her instincts in choosing films

Actor Rooney Mara says she follows her instincts when it comes to selecting a project. The 35-year-old actor said that she chooses to listen to her gut when she is offered a script.

"I can't say how I choose roles, it's just a feeling or instinct about certain things. I am sure a lot of it is subconscious - choosing things you want to explore or get out of your system. I wouldn't say I could play any role - not well anyway," Mara told Hello Magazine.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo star revealed that she hates to see her films. "I don't have a favourite. I like different things about different films. A Ghost Story was the most enjoyable to watch - probably because I'm not in a lot of it and it was so meditative and strange and beautiful," she said.

Mara believes actors can learn so much if they undergo an "awful" film experience. "There's something to be said about having an awful experience. You learn so much about yourself when you have a challenging experience. But I guess it depends in what kind of way it would be a bad experience. There are certain things I don't want to compromise on. But I'm not against suffering for your art," the actor said.

